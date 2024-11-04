Verstappen Silences Critics with Dominant Brazil GP Victory

Nov.4 - Max Verstappen's father admits his son took a "very positive" step towards his fourth consecutive drivers' world championship on Sunday.

"Defending the title is now just a formality," exclaimed the specialist publication Auto Motor und Sport, after Max Verstappen won from P17 on the grid in often torrential conditions at Interlagos.

"Give him the cup now," agreed the Spanish newspaper AS.

Verstappen's championship had been shedding points to Lando Norris for some time, but the gap is back up to a much more comfortable 61 points with now just three races to go.

The Dutchman can even wrap up the title next time out in Las Vegas.

When asked if it's a pivotal moment in an intense 2024 battle, Verstappen agreed: "I mean, looking at it, it was incredibly important because I was expecting to lose points today.

"I'm not thinking about clinching the championship in Vegas, I just want clean races to the end. But if I'm world champion, I'll certainly think back to this grand prix," the Red Bull driver told RTBF broadcaster.

It was a rollercoaster Sunday for Verstappen, having slammed the "bullsh*t" of the long delay before throwing the red flag for a crash in qualifying that left him stranded down the grid with a five-place penalty to serve as well.

"My emotions today have been from almost trying to destroy the garage to winning the race," he smiled.

Verstappen, and his team boss Christian Horner, even hinted that a pro-British bias might have been behind the stewards' call on Saturday.

"In other crashes like that, a red flag is waved immediately," Horner told Viaplay. "But it is what it is."

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko agreed: "This is the perfect reaction to everything that has happened and everything that has been said recently."

Max's father Jos Verstappen also commented: "I think he really showed who is the very, very best, especially after everything those English journalists, those English ex-drivers, and those English commentators have said.

"I have experienced a lot with him, but today was really one of the best moments," the former F1 driver added.

Even Max had a message for his detractors in the post-race FIA press conference: "I have a quick question," he quipped. "I appreciate all of you being here, but I don't see any British press.

"They had to run to the airport? Or they don't know where the press conference is?"

The Red Bull and Verstappen camps suspect the Briton who is benefiting from bias is McLaren driver Norris, whose friendship with Max has come under strain lately.

"Max drove well and he was lucky today," Norris said, referring to the red flag for Franco Colapinto's crash that the McLaren driver said gave Verstappen a "free" change of tyres.

"It was a gamble that paid off - it's not talent, it's just luck."

Whatever the case, Norris now needs 21 points per remaining race weekend more than Verstappen. Even McLaren boss Andrea Stella admits it was a preliminary decision in the drivers' championship.

"The belief always depends on the mathematical situation," he told Viaplay when asked if he still believes in Norris winning the title.

"It is clear that Max gave a strong signal today. It is also a reminder of how strong he is. We have always recognised his qualities," the Italian added.

"He is a three-time world champion who is on his way to his fourth title. That is fully deserved," said Stella.

"But as long as we still have a theoretical chance, we will try to make it more difficult for him towards his fourth title."

Max's father Jos has been highly critical of the 2024 Red Bull's pace and handling lately, but even he had to admit that Sunday in Brazil was "very positive" for his son.

"Let's hope so," he added. "We have seen that that a lot can always happen, and very quickly. We still have three races to go, so we have a bit of a rest now. But it looks good."

