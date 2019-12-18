Verstappen says 'who knows' to Mercedes switch

Max Verstappen is playing down all the talk about his future in Formula 1.

Since the end of his strong 2019 season, Ferrari has angrily ruled the Dutchman out of contention for when his contract runs out at the end of 2020.

"The one who met with Ferrari was Lewis," Verstappen told Servus TV.

As for Mercedes, he added: "Who knows? At the moment I'm not thinking too much about it."





He admits that he already has a good home in Red Bull-Honda, who are clearly targeting the title for 2020.

"I have a good feeling about the team," said the 22-year-old. "Everything is going well. And I think the bottom line is that we all want to win together.

"I'm very relaxed about the contract."

As for his future, Verstappen said: "It doesn't matter in the end. I want to win now. At Red Bull.

"I am pleased with the praise I'm getting from many sides, but of course I wanted to win more races last year. Everyone in the team wants that."

When asked about Red Bull's desire to re-sign Verstappen for 2021, Dr Helmut Marko answered: "I will speak to his manager. We do not want to burden Max with that."