Vasseur: No 2020 test for Schumacher

Team boss Frederic Vasseur says Mick Schumacher is not currently scheduled to test for Alfa Romeo in 2020.

Schumacher, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, tested the Swiss based team's 2019 car in Bahrain, but he then struggled in Formula 2 and finished the championship just twelfth overall.

"There will be no additional tests next year," Vasseur told Blick newspaper.

When asked about 20-year-old Schumacher's prospects for the future, he added: "First of all, Mick has to win Formula 2 or perform well.





"But that is incredibly difficult under his conditions and the pressure. We are following his path and his progress with Ferrari," Vasseur said.

Alfa Romeo will enter 2020 with an unchanged driver lineup, even though Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi's fate was left open until recently.

"Ten years ago, teams waited until February to announce their drivers," Vasseur said.

"We were never in a hurry, so we were able to keep the pressure on the team and on Antonio."

As for Giovinazzi's performance this year, Vasseur said: "I have to answer with a glass half full and half empty."

Finally, Vasseur was asked about rumours that Alfa Romeo could leave the Hinwil based team as its naming sponsor at the end of 2020.

"We have a contract until the end of 2021, so it's just a rumour," he insisted.