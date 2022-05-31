Verstappen says he has no desire to chase the "Triple Crown"

May 31 - The fact former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson won the Indy 500 win will not change reigning world champion Max Verstappen's mind about the fabled oval race.

Swede Ericsson switched to the US-based Indycar series after losing his Sauber race seat a few years ago, and says he hopes the win finally silences those who denounce him as a mere "pay driver".

"They put this label on you and I had it in all my years in F1 and even here in America," said the 31-year-old.

"I don't think there were too many people super excited to see me here in Indycar - it's just something that has been sticking with me."

Ericsson's Indy 500 breakthrough, however, is unlikely to inspire the likes of world champion Max Verstappen to follow a similar path.

That is despite the fact that he, like Fernando Alonso before him, could theoretically charge for the so-called 'triple crown' - wins at Monaco, Le Mans and Indy.

"I have no desire to chase the triple crown," Verstappen insisted. "Not Indycar, at least.

"I appreciate what they do. I have a lot of respect for what they achieve but for me it's insane, especially being in F1 for such a long time already.

"I don't need to risk my life there and potentially injure myself, my legs or whatever - it's just not worth it anymore, let's say like that," he added.

