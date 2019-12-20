Verstappen: Most F1 drivers would win with Mercedes

Max Verstappen says the majority of the drivers in Formula 1 would become world champion in a Mercedes.
However, the 22-year-old Red Bull-Honda driver, who is targeting the title for 2020, insists that his claim is not a jibe at six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
"I am just confident to say that it would have been the same for me if I had been in that car," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport.
"60 percent of the drivers in the field would become world champion in a Mercedes. It just depends on the car.
"He is definitely very good and is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time," the Dutchman added. "But you can beat him."
When asked to name some of the remaining 40 percent who wouldn't win even with a Mercedes, though, Verstappen smiled: "I'm not going to say that."
Haas driver Romain Grosjean is quoted by Spain's Marca sports newspaper as putting Hamilton among the "five best drivers in history".
"I think Lewis has been doing an incredible job, but so have Mercedes," he said.
"You can't be world champion if you don't have a good car."
Is this article recycled from a couple of months ago? Seems to ne that we have heard this whine.
I am sure I have read it more than once!
Most F1 drivers do not have Hamilton's brain. he wins races that few others could. Always calm, always thinking, calculating and adjusting and always in control!!
I almost agree with Verstappen-- maybe 20% would win with the car, but no one could win without those magnificent team calls
...but not Bottas
ok then, here we go again. BOT was 2nd in the WDC, waayyy ahead of 3rd place. A sure champion for MB if his teammate wasn't one of the five best all-time. No wager, but he just might do a 'rosberg' in 2020. Of course, pigs would fly if you gave them wings.
You just can't help yourself can you, GLIB factually comment but you have to reply. Get a life or look at 2018 WDC, Bottas 161 point behind Hamilton and 4 places, in the same car!!
the cars are very good and a good team but u also have the ability to point them in the way hamilton does verstappen is a boy in a mans world
When LH goes to Ferrari in 2021 and Max heads to Merc, we will find out won't we?!