Todt says Schumacher being treated for more normal life

Dec.11 - F1 legend Michael Schumacher is being "treated" so that he can "return to a more normal life".

That is the latest word from FIA president Jean Todt, who is now one of very few people who is able to personally visit his long-time friend at home.

Almost nothing is known about 51-year-old Schumacher in the wake of his 2013 skiing fall.

"I am very discreet on this subject," Todt, who is the great German's former Ferrari boss, told Ouest France.

"We all know that Michael had a very serious accident and unfortunately it had significant consequences for him.

"Since then, he has been treated so that he can be able to return to a more normal life," the Frenchman added.

Todt was also asked about Schumacher's 21-year-old son Mick, who will enter Formula 1 with the small American team Haas next year.

"He has been champion in Formula 3 in 2018 and in Formula 2 this year," Todt said. "The next step is Formula 1, and it will probably be the most difficult for him.

"But he has shown that he has the qualities to make the most of a car. So if he has the car Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen had, he will have results comparable to them. If he has the type of car Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have, his results will obviously be different.

"What we can hope for, for him and for Formula 1, is that there will be more cars that come close in performance to the Mercedes in the future," Todt added.

Check out more items on this website about: