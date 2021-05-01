This year's Brazilian F1 event situation still difficult

May 1 - The current version of Formula 1's 2021 calendar should suffer no further tweaks or changes - even though some question-marks remain amid the ongoing covid pandemic.

That is the news from inside the AlphaTauri team, whose team manager Graham Watson sat in on the latest meetings surrounding the cancellation of the Canadian GP and its replacement by Istanbul.

"The expectation is that we can and will largely finish the rest of the calendar as stated on paper," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

However, he admits that a big question mark hangs above the Brazilian GP at Interlagos.

"It's clear that the situation in Brazil is still very difficult," said Watson.

"In the United States, on the other hand, they seem to be getting the situation under control. So there is a good chance that we can have a race there. We don't know very much about Mexico at the moment," he added.

