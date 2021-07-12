Struggling Ocon pushing Alpine team for chassis change next race

Jul.12 - Esteban Ocon is not ruling out a change of chassis ahead of this weekend's British GP at Silverstone.

Earlier in 2021, the Frenchman had the upper hand over his two-time champion teammate Fernando Alonso, who returned to Formula 1 this year with Alpine.

"I am more happy and comfortable now," 39-year-old Alonso said after Austria, "but I don't know if it has coincided with him (Ocon) being more uncomfortable or it is a natural progression for everyone.

"You have to remember that it is Tsunoda's first year, Ricciardo comes and goes in terms of performance, then there's Vettel.

"I don't know what is happening with Esteban either, but I'm sure he will be super competitive again soon," the Spaniard added.

Ocon, 24, left Austria wondering if a fundamental problem had developed with his car.

"This week I am meeting with the team to assess how many parts we can change before we get back on track," he said.

When asked if that could involve a chassis change, Ocon answered: "The more we can change, the better. Because then there will be less doubts.

"It is unacceptable to be a second slower than Alonso on such a small track. There is definitely something that did not work properly and we have to understand it."

