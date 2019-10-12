Steiner fined EUR 7500 for insulting F1 steward

Gunther Steiner has escaped with a slap on the wrist after his Sochi radio outburst.

Some had feared that the Haas boss could be banned from the paddock for a race after lashing out at a "stupid idiotic steward" believed to be former F1 driver Emanuele Pirro.

Steiner's outburst was made over the radio to Kevin Magnussen, who was penalised for the manner in which he rejoined the circuit after an off at Sochi.

"You know who the steward is," Steiner had told Magnussen. "You know him. It is always the same. He just does not get any more intelligent."





At Suzuka, stewards summoned Steiner on Friday on a disrepute charge.

According to the FIA, Steiner argued that he made the comments "in the heat of the moment after a hotly contested race".

"In retrospect, he regretted his choice of words used at the time and did not intend for them to reflect unfavourably on the FIA officials

of the event and the championship," the stewards statement added.

The FIA concluded that Steiner's words harmed "the reputation of motorsport in general", and said "public personal attacks" are "totally inappropriate".

He was found in breach of the International Sporting Code, but was let off with a EUR 7,500 fine because it was the first such offense.

"However, in the event of future violations, it may become necessary to consider whether a team should be penalised, along with any individual involved, with harsher sanctions," said the FIA.

Below you can hear the radio outburst:

He called it a 'sausage penalty' on his own Twitter feed And @KevinMagnussen's boss, Guenther Steiner, wasn't too happy about it costing the team a P8 finish in Sochi 😬#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g1PVg7cE1g — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2019

