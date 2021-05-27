Should Mercedes Switch Focus to Lando Norris?

Ever since George Russell made a temporary switch to Mercedes last season, there has been almost constant rumour as to whether the young Englishman will join the team on a full time basis.

While Williams pilot Russell stepped in for Lewis Hamilton, the man under attack in 2021 is Valtteri Bottas. The Finn made a slow start to the new campaign and that led to suggestions of a mid-season switch. While that scenario is unlikely, there’s nothing that can stop the gossip but, has the start of the new Formula One year indicated that Mercedes may be looking at the wrong man?

Switching Attention

George Russell may be occupying more than his fair share of column inches right now but, on the track, he’s not making any great waves. An unfortunate collision with Valtteri Bottas in Italy where both men were forced to retire is his main contribution on the track so far.

While driving the Williams, Russell isn’t expected to win races or even get onto the podium on a regular basis but his early finishes haven’t been encouraging. In four Grand Prix up to and including the Spanish GP, the Englishman’s best finish is 14th and that return puts him down in 17th place in the drivers’ championship.

George Russell would certainly be more potent in a Mercedes but have those subdued drives cost him his future place with the German giants?

Coming up on the Rails

While the rumour mills focus on one man, another English F1 driver is quietly impressing elsewhere. Lando Norris started 2021 with a fourth placed finish in Bahrain and he followed that up with a podium place in Italy. A further fourth place followed in Portugal and, while he finished down the standings in eighth over in Spain, it’s been a promising start.

Norris currently sits in fourth place in the overall Drivers’ Standings and, while he’s unlikely to break into the big three of Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen, other teams are starting to take notice.

News stories from February 2021 included an interview with Norris himself where he was questioned about the possibility of driving for Mercedes. The McLaren man refused to rule it out while insisting that he was focusing on his current team.

While there is a clear superiority in terms of the McLaren over the Williams, early results suggest that Norris may be Mercedes’ better choice.

Routes to the top

There are two ways in which a Mercedes seat may become vacant ahead of the 2022 F1 season. While there are reported concerns over Valtteri Bottas’ form as the number two driver, doubts remain over Lewis Hamilton’s future.

Having signed a short, one-year contract for 2021, there is a possibility that the multiple drivers’ champion may seek a new challenge elsewhere or he may simply walk away from motorsport.

A Mercedes chair rarely becomes available but there are genuine reasons to believe that the German manufacturer will be looking for a new pilot in 2022. George Russell is the name in the frame but perhaps Lando Norris is more deserving of the honour.

