Sargeant's F1 Swan Song Looms Large at Miami Grand Prix

May 2 - Miami could be Logan Sargeant s last race in Formula 1.

Rumours are building that Toto Wolff's 17-year-old protege Kimi Antonelli is being prepared for an immediate debut for Mercedes-powered Williams at the following grand prix at Imola.

The young Italian actually tested Mercedes' 2022 car at Imola just days ago.

"It's said that from Imola, Kimi will immediately be in F1," Italian F1 insider Leo Turrini wrote in his Quotidiano column.

One hurdle for Antonelli will be obtaining a mandatory F1 super license, as the minimum age was increased to 18 following Max Verstappen's debut a decade ago.

"Is it a good idea to put him into a Williams straight away? It's not exactly a great car," Turrini said. "I hope Toto Wolff knows what he's doing."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher predictably thinks his nephew Mick would be a better candidate, but he supports the rumoured decision to oust Sargeant.

"I think he and the team would do themselves a favour if they could find a solution," he told formel1.de. "I don't understand the patience they've had with him.

"He is clearly overwhelmed, he's made many mistakes, and his body language says it all. Eddie Jordan or Frank Williams would never have had such patience."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: