Sainz worried about speed of Racing Point & Renault

Jul.3 - McLaren is at risk of being overtaken by two teams in 2020.

That is the warning of Carlos Sainz, after the British team finished behind only the top three - Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull - last year.

But now, the Spaniard says Racing Point and Renault are set to challenge.

Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko was asked this week about what appeared to be Racing Point's pink-coloured 'copy' of the 2019 Mercedes car, and he answered: "That's not a copy. That's the original!"





"They definitely have a very good car," Sainz agreed. "They have a very good opportunity to improve in the way that we did last year."

And the Spaniard also said Renault has arrived in Austria "with a totally new package", adding that McLaren's first major development is scheduled for "around Silverstone" time.

"Here we have practically the car from Australia with two or three minor details that you cannot really see," said Sainz.

"That doesn't mean we don't have a good car, but I think it's going to be a tough year. My feeling is that Racing Point and Renault are going to make it very difficult for us," the Spaniard, who will move to Ferrari for 2021, added.

↓

Check out more items on this website about: