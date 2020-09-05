Sainz urges 'calm' to avoid 'dangerous' qualifying

Sep.5 - Qualifying may be more "dangerous" than usual at Monza, according to McLaren driver Carlos Sainz.

A 2019-like situation at the Italian GP venue looks to be shaping up again this season, with drivers expected to jostle for position at low speeds to prepare for the best slipstream for their fast qualifying laps.

In response, the FIA has warned the teams and drivers to remind them of Article 27.4: "At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous".

The FIA has also imposed a minimum laptime of 1.43 between the two safety car lines on out-laps and in-laps this weekend.





"That could help," said championship leader Lewis Hamilton. "But it will probably still be a nightmare."

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl admits Saturday at Monza could be so problematic that it becomes a safety issue.

"We urgently need to change something, as it's just a matter of time before something happens," he said.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean commented: "It will be a mess. But without the slipstream we won't have a chance."

McLaren driver Sainz added: "Of course there will be fights and it will be fun - we already saw that on Friday, how we organise ourselves and look for space.

"But we must be calm because it can be very dangerous. I also hope we can all do our laps, unlike last year," he said.

