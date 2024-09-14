Sainz Battles Neck Injury Ahead of Crucial Azerbaijan GP Race

Sep.14 - The Azerbaijan GP has been a pain in the neck for Carlos Sainz so far in 2024 - literally.

The Ferrari driver admitted on Friday that he had woken up in the morning for the first day of practice with a very stiff neck.

"I woke up with a stiff neck and could barely move my head," said the Spaniard. "But I'm still ready for anything.

"We still did the whole race plan. I'm just not feeling 100 percent because of the neck problem. I think I slept really badly last night, in a bad position, and now I can't move - I really can't turn my head at all.

"But I managed to get through the day. Hopefully it feels a bit better for tomorrow and Sunday."

Ferrari's usual reserve driver, Oliver Bearman, is substituting this weekend for Haas regular Kevin Magnussen, who is serving a one-race FIA ban.

And Ferrari's other reserves, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman, are at the world endurance championship round in Fuji, Japan.

