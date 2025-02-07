Rookie Hadjar Promises Calm F1 Debut: No Radio Drama

Feb.7 - Rookie Isack Hadjar says his fans will be hearing less from him during his races now that he is in Formula 1.

Looking ahead to the Frenchman's debut for Racing Bulls this year, Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko recently described Hadjar as "very fast" but also "very impulsive".

20-year-old Hadjar therefore knows what he needs to do in 2025.

"Be less irritated on the radio," he smiled to L'Equipe, echoing experienced teammate Yuki Tsunoda's own struggles reigning in his own radio rage.

"It's a problem for some people, but for me it's not relevant," Hadjar added. "I'm aware of what I do and I know why I do it.

"But I understand what I have been told. So I'm going to stop this year. I'll yell at myself in my car and no one will hear it."

Some days ago, Hadjar admitted he was almost feeling "scared" about being in Formula 1 and sharing the same track as famous drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

But he also now insists: "I am over the moon and I love what I am experiencing.

"It is a very busy period already though and even a bit tiring," he said. "My schedule is quite complicated."

He has even followed the team's advice by relocating to Faenza, Italy.

"I wanted to give myself as many chances as possible to succeed," said Hadjar. "I don't want to have anything to be annoyed about with myself later. I want to give myself every chance.

"I'm new, so I have to get to know the people I'm going to work with. I do a lot of team building and I already spend a lot of time with my engineer."

