Red Bull team thinks porpoising clampdown by FIA is not right
Jun.18 - Dr Helmut Marko has slammed the new porpoising clampdown in Formula 1 as "nonsense".
The top Red Bull official suspects the governing FIA has only reacted to the issue of excessive bouncing as a result of the new 'ground effect' aerodynamics because of Mercedes' loud complaints.
"It should not be that one of the teams complains a lot and then all of a sudden the rules change," world champion and world championship leader Max Verstappen said in Montreal.
"I don't even care about if it's better for us or worse. I just don't think it's correct."
Marko agrees: "This is complete nonsense.
"If some of the teams are not able to cope with the regulations, that does not mean the regulations need to be changed.
"Just raise the car higher - that's all," said the Austrian.
Indeed, the FIA's response has opened a brand new can of worms with regards to how the situation would be policed in Canada - and so the governing body said it would only be doing checks this weekend.
"I think it just needs a little more discussion to understand how it's going to be controlled," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is quoted by RTL.
However, even Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted he has concerns about the FIA clampdown - and he hit back at suggestions the rule changes are all about his team.
"It's not about individual teams, it's about the health of the drivers," he said. "Even Perez and Sainz said it was unacceptable."
The issue now, though, is exactly what the teams need to do to keep the FIA happy.
"We have no idea how to proceed," Aston Martin sporting director Andy Stevenson said.
Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer added: "I don't think we can start introducing rules in the middle of the season that suit one team and don't suit another."
Curiously, part of the FIA's new measures allow an additional 'stay' to be added to car underbodies - and Mercedes already had theirs in the Montreal luggage.
"We had people who flew here late and took it with them," a team spokesperson is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.
"Because of our problems, we were prepared for anything."
Lewis Hamilton, however, reported that it didn't work anyway. "It's like the car is getting worse the more we do to it," said the seven time world champion.
It's also not all rosy at Ferrari, where a ten-place grid penalty for Charles Leclerc was confirmed for a new ECU - and yet another penalty could be on the way for a fresh engine.
"Obviously it's not the best situation to be in," said the Monaco-born driver. "There are still ongoing discussions about the power unit change."
So for now, the clear Canada GP favourite is Red Bull's Verstappen.
"I think we're playing a little bit of catch up to him, on both one-lap pace and on long run," said Carlos Sainz.
Marko agrees: "We are three tenths faster per lap."
"Mercedes already had theirs in the Montreal luggage".
And there you have it.
Red Bull is clearly wrong here and want to maintain an advantage. Safety of drivers is paramount. The FIA screwed this one by not mandating a minimum height. Active suspension is the correct fix along with a minimum height. They did it in early 80’s. Amazing that we weren’t smart enough technology wise now. Yes there is cost but beats crude too stiff cars bouncing hard off pavement and injuring drivers.
Red Bull is most certainly NOT wrong. They are the only ones that are right, as they solved the problem rather quickly.
Merc's "solution" was to lower the car even more so it nearly rides on the ground, trading Porpoising for Slamming. Not a very bright idea.
Mr. Newey's rear flutter wing seems to be part of RB's soluuton. Its brilliant, and absorbs some of the energy from the poirposing.
The new "ShitBox" rule should simply say that the teams cannot race an unsafe car or unsafe driver. That puts Merc (shitbox car) and Lewis (shitbox nose piercing, "NPM") out until they figure things out.
If Ferrari's drivers are in danger from Slamming, then they might be out too. Who knows?
Of course RB wants to maintain an advantage. They earned it. We had the discussion about Newey's in depth knowledge of ground effects a few months ago. That knowledge has served the team well.
Why should teams who figured out the problem then solved it be penalized for it, Teresa. Merc in particular knew they had a problem since testing in Barcelona. Everyone being penalized for the mistakes of a few doesn’t sound very undemocratic. Besides, if the FIA deems these cars unsafe, black flag them.
Poor new regulations resulting in crude car suspensions. This is supposed to be pinnacle of technology and the sport. Williams knew active suspensions which was always the fix with ground effects. Minimum height is also required. Mercedes is right that driver safety and sustainability is paramount. Red Bull is wrong as half the field or more doesn’t have a handle on it 8 races in. Stupid FIA as always.
Typical politicizing.
So lets get this straight, The Dame thought hed got long covid-- very serious you'd think , did he consult a specialist, er not as far as I can ascertain, bit odd your star Dame, surely the team Doc would have insisted on it.No? ok then....
Anyway now the bouncy Merc and the Fia safety solution -re health, ok there taking the drivers health seriously, quite too , Louise is reporting an increase in headaches since driving this car, or mini concussions as i think hes calling , yet all hes taking is aspirin, again , id have thought the team Doc would have suggested a quick head scan, No? ok then....
Now as Hamilton says, or the boy who cried (to) Wolff one to many times, the health and safety of the drivers is paramount.So...!
And people wonder why we don't believe a word this big girls blouse says anymore and cant wait to see the back of him
Shrop', you keep hammering (pun intended) the Hammies with facts and they keep trolling you. IMO, Lewie's big headache is caused by Georgie Boy outperforming him at every track. There is no medicine for that and Angie can't help with any amount of coddling. BTW, notice how quiet the Jaxaphone has gone? Even he/she sees the truth.
Shrop, what color is the sky in your world?
Are you getting your facts from "The Sun"?
All checked before posting Swede don't want to look like f3jax
Betcha, he’d feel differently if Merc’s car fine and Red Bull’s was complaining. Russell is complaining because, if I had to guess, there’s a bit of pressure from Toto. Everyone has their own pain level. Russell maybe stronger, more agile and considerably younger. Lew’s pushing 40. If he were in chronic pain, he would the tested for a concussion and serious back injury, more than aspirin and anything ange could provide.
Newey would fix this for anybody who was smart enough to employ him. Many circuits have less than ideal road surfaces. Uncomfortable and uncontrollable cars are the issues not just whining from Mercedes. Add in rain and you might have drivers injured. Active suspensions and minimum height with policing will avoid safety problems. Drivers bouncing violently can certainly affect driving especially in the rain and on bad track surfaces. Lots of crashed cars already in a salary cap era. We don’t need drivers injured.
Will do Ror, with another quali fast approaching will the knight pull it out of the bag,or get Hammer timed again by the Newbie with Toto looking for another excuse as to why, as for Merc solution lol looks they've took to the car with a blunt hacksaw blade... best engineers yeah right Jax who? Oh yeah him..sorta remember him taxi driver Yes?