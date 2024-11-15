Red Bull Sponsors Fuel Perez Confidence for 2025 F1 Season

Nov.15 - Sergio Perez and his father have renewed their criticism of the rampant rumours that have marred the Mexican's 2024 season.

Despite signing a new contract for 2025 earlier this season, the 34-year-old has struggled alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, ramping up speculation he will be replaced.

One of the latest rumours was that he would announce his retirement at the recent Mexican GP.

"The media that said that in Mexico he would be saying goodbye," Perez's father, politician Antonio Perez Garibay, told the Spanish-language ESPN Racing podcast.

"They should now at least apologise," he added.

Although team advisor Dr Helmut Marko is still saying Red Bull will review Perez's position after the Abu Dhabi season finale, the Mexican driver says he has dealt with the rumours "with humour".

"I already laugh at everything they (the media) come up with - everything they talk about," Sergio Perez said.

"I'm not talking about everyone, because there are professional journalists too. But it's hard for a sportsman to understand - everyone can have a bad race, or make a bad decision, but in the European media there is an excess of unprofessionalism."

One of the latest rumours is that Red Bull boss Christian Horner has signed some new Perez-linked team sponsorships for 2025, even approving the manufacture of 2025 team clothing and merchandise featuring the new brands.

That might explain Perez and his father's apparent confidence that he will definitely still be Verstappen's teammate beyond this year.

"Checo will be there for the next two years," Antonio Perez Garibay continued. "He has said that, given the opportunity, he plans to retire with Red Bull.

"It is the most professional team at the moment - the world champion team," he added. "They are doing what is necessary to improve, not only with Checo's car, but with Max Verstappen's car too.

"They are still fighting for the championship. I think Max will be world champion again and Red Bull is preparing to be among the top three constructors'. The restructuring will then come at the end of the year."

