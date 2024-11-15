Red Bull Sponsors Fuel Perez Confidence for 2025 F1 Season
Nov.15 - Sergio Perez and his father have renewed their criticism of the rampant rumours that have marred the Mexican's 2024 season.
Despite signing a new contract for 2025 earlier this season, the 34-year-old has struggled alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, ramping up speculation he will be replaced.
One of the latest rumours was that he would announce his retirement at the recent Mexican GP.
"The media that said that in Mexico he would be saying goodbye," Perez's father, politician Antonio Perez Garibay, told the Spanish-language ESPN Racing podcast.
"They should now at least apologise," he added.
Although team advisor Dr Helmut Marko is still saying Red Bull will review Perez's position after the Abu Dhabi season finale, the Mexican driver says he has dealt with the rumours "with humour".
"I already laugh at everything they (the media) come up with - everything they talk about," Sergio Perez said.
"I'm not talking about everyone, because there are professional journalists too. But it's hard for a sportsman to understand - everyone can have a bad race, or make a bad decision, but in the European media there is an excess of unprofessionalism."
One of the latest rumours is that Red Bull boss Christian Horner has signed some new Perez-linked team sponsorships for 2025, even approving the manufacture of 2025 team clothing and merchandise featuring the new brands.
That might explain Perez and his father's apparent confidence that he will definitely still be Verstappen's teammate beyond this year.
"Checo will be there for the next two years," Antonio Perez Garibay continued. "He has said that, given the opportunity, he plans to retire with Red Bull.
"It is the most professional team at the moment - the world champion team," he added. "They are doing what is necessary to improve, not only with Checo's car, but with Max Verstappen's car too.
"They are still fighting for the championship. I think Max will be world champion again and Red Bull is preparing to be among the top three constructors'. The restructuring will then come at the end of the year."
Those journos & or media outlets should indeed apologize for the false Mexico City GP retirement claims, although citing 'European' media was a bit unfair.
As for his (or both of their) confidence about staying put as per the June announcement, the Marca report about new sponsors, if true, effectively guarantees Checo getting to honor his contract for the time being at least, i.e., until some point during next season if he keeps on underperforming & Red Bull finally stops being patient.
I am highly amused by Checo's comment "everyone can have a bad race". Checo as had almost a whole season of bad races! 15 consecutive races of dismal failures, while Max has managed to soldier on with good results all season long!
Will 2025 be another season of failures for Checo? Probably! Forget about Checo's father's propaganda rant, he is a politician after all!
Let's hope this won't be another case of buying a drive with sponsors' money.
6 wins in pretty much the best car over the last 4 seasons years is pathetic. MV has had around 50 in the same time, the points difference in the last 4 years must be huge.
and VB only won 10 when Sissy H won 45, so whats your point, oh yeah sorry VB is invisible to you isnt he, so invisible Merc are taking him back lol
2021 i thought the Merc was the best car?
2024 the Rb definitely isnt the best car.!
You do talk a load of rubbish
Same as D.Ric - It's going to be like pulling teeth.
It's Sergio that should apologize to Red Bull fans around the globe for his absolutely piss-poor performance this year. Only that sweet, sweet Carlos Slim $$$$ keeps him in the car.
race after race this year Checo underperformed compared to Max - if he had stayed as close to Max as the number two from each of the other top 3 teams has stayed to the number one, Red Bull would be leading the constructors championship again instead of p3.
