Red Bull F1 penalty talks paused after Mateschitz death

Oct.24 - Red Bull and the FIA have reportedly reached an agreement over the penalty for the 2021 budget cap breach - but it won't be revealed for now.

In Austin, team boss Christian Horner had warned that without a positive outcome to talks with F1's governing body, the saga could rage on in an appeals process for many more months.

However, it does appear that a penalty has now been successfully negotiated.

"It was supposed to be announced during the Austin weekend, but out of respect to those mourning Dietrich Mateschitz, they are now going to wait a few days," revealed Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt.

Red Bull confirmed the delay.

"Due to the death of Mr Mateschitz, all talks with the FIA on the budget cap and further decisions are suspended until further notice," a team spokesman is quoted as saying in German media.

It is believed Red Bull initially rejected the FIA's proposed penalties including a hefty fine and a 25 percent reduction in wind tunnel and CFD time next year.

The new penalty is not yet known but Red Bull indicated that talks will resume "mid-week".

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland: "I always advise a little more patience. Let's just wait until the outcome is on the table.

"It's clear that if Red Bull has done something, they deserve to be punished like any other team would. But it should be based on facts, not rumours."

