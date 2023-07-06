Red Bull Eyes Fresh Talent: Liam Lawson Emerges as Potential F1 Contender

Jul.6 - Dr Helmut Marko has singled out two contenders to potentially replace the struggling Nyck de Vries - and Mick Schumacher is not one of them.

It comes after outgoing AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost was already overruled in his desire to sign Schumacher late last year by Marko - who subsequently admitted he may have got the de Vries signing wrong.

In the meantime, 24-year-old Schumacher - as 2023 Mercedes reserve - recently tested not only the current Mercedes, but also a 2021 McLaren this week at Portimao.

But Red Bull's Marko is also apparently not keen on bringing Daniel Ricciardo back to F1 in struggling Dutchman de Vries' place at AlphaTauri.

"We have two drivers ready to compete in Formula 1," Marko told Servus TV. "Liam Lawson and Ayumu Iwasa.ayumu

"We are closely following the development of de Vries," the 80-year-old added.

21-year-old New Zealander Lawson, currently a frontrunner in the Japanese series Super Formula, appears to be the frontrunner.

He was Red Bull and AlphaTauri's reserve driver on site in Austria last weekend.

"The Super Formula races have big gaps between them so I can use the time here in Europe for my simulator work at Red Bull," he told Speed Week this week.

"I can then be at 50 percent of the Formula 1 races. Living in Japan would be too difficult for that," Lawson added.

However, he admitted he has "no idea" whether he is a candidate to be promoted to Formula 1.

"But I'm well prepared if I get the call," said Lawson. "Friday sessions are not fixed at the moment but I very much hope something will come at some point."

