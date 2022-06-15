Piastri looms as Latifi admits his seat is not 'secure'
Jun.15 - Nicholas Latifi is heading into his home race in Canada admitting that his future in Formula 1 is not "secure".
In recent days, rumours and reports have been swirling about the Sofina-backed Canadian driver being replaced at Williams by Oscar Piastri - perhaps as soon as the British GP in a fortnight.
What does seem almost certain is that Alpine is loaning reigning Formula 2 champion and Australian Piastri to Williams for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
"He's too good not to be in Formula 1," said well-known British commentator Martin Brundle.
Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, meanwhile, is quoted by RTL: "I would argue that at the moment there are drivers in Formula 1 who are not as good as Oscar."
Many think Latifi's backing by Sofina Foods, a successful Canadian company run by his wealthy father Michael, will ultimately keep him at Williams next year.
But even 26-year-old Latifi isn't sure about that.
"I definitely have to improve my performance," he told Le Journal de Montreal. "I would be lying if I told you that my place on the team is secure.
"I am aware that the situation must change. I admit that I haven't had a good feeling in the car since Jeddah."
As for why teammate Alex Albon has performed so much better, Latifi added: "He adapted faster than me to the new car and it's up to me to change things."
Been hoping for this news for a while now, has to happen piastri was amazing in F2 and F3, Albon should be getting worried
Latifi will certainly complete the season as per contract, so the quite probable ousting for Piastri would only happen for next season.
Zzzz.
Next gen, as expected.
C'mon Leopild old bot....
If it is true that Alpine will loan Oscar to Williams for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, that probably means Fernando will remain at Alpine for those years! Alpine has previously stated that Oscar will replace Fernando.