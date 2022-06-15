Piastri looms as Latifi admits his seat is not 'secure'

Piastri looms as Latifi admits his seat is not 'secure'
15 June 2022 by    1 min read
 4

Jun.15 - Nicholas Latifi is heading into his home race in Canada admitting that his future in Formula 1 is not "secure".

In recent days, rumours and reports have been swirling about the Sofina-backed Canadian driver being replaced at Williams by Oscar Piastri - perhaps as soon as the British GP in a fortnight.

What does seem almost certain is that Alpine is loaning reigning Formula 2 champion and Australian Piastri to Williams for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"He's too good not to be in Formula 1," said well-known British commentator Martin Brundle.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, meanwhile, is quoted by RTL: "I would argue that at the moment there are drivers in Formula 1 who are not as good as Oscar."

Many think Latifi's backing by Sofina Foods, a successful Canadian company run by his wealthy father Michael, will ultimately keep him at Williams next year.

But even 26-year-old Latifi isn't sure about that.

"I definitely have to improve my performance," he told Le Journal de Montreal. "I would be lying if I told you that my place on the team is secure.

"I am aware that the situation must change. I admit that I haven't had a good feeling in the car since Jeddah."

As for why teammate Alex Albon has performed so much better, Latifi added: "He adapted faster than me to the new car and it's up to me to change things."

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

4 F1 Fan comments on “Piastri looms as Latifi admits his seat is not 'secure'

  2. Jere Jyrälä

    Latifi will certainly complete the season as per contract, so the quite probable ousting for Piastri would only happen for next season.

    1
    Reply
  4. smokey

    If it is true that Alpine will loan Oscar to Williams for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, that probably means Fernando will remain at Alpine for those years! Alpine has previously stated that Oscar will replace Fernando.

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.