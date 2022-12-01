Ousted Ferrari boss has offers to work at three rival F1 teams
Dec.1 - Axed Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto could be snapped up by Mercedes, according to Italy's authoritative Corriere della Sera newspaper.
After 28 years with the Maranello-based team, Binotto has resigned following a period of speculation about his future.
He is expected to be replaced by Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur from 1 January.
"Binotto and (Ferrari chairman John) Elkann were like water and oil," highly respected Italian journalist Leo Turrini told Radio24.
"When the Ferrari chairman loses faith in the team boss, this outcome is only logical."
Some, though, think Ferrari's old habits of lopping off the management head after a failed championship campaign were premature in Binotto's case.
Turrini said he believes the 53-year-old Italian is already in talks with Audi, with the Volkswagen-owned German brand set to take over Sauber from 2026.
"Binotto will soon start working with the competition," Turrini predicts. "I know what he is in talks with Audi."
The Mercedes rumour, however, is also not far-fetched, after the German marque in recent years signed up several ousted Ferrari figures including James Allison and Aldo Costa.
Corriere della Sera also thinks the Renault Group may be interested in Binotto for its works Formula 1 team Alpine.
I can’t really see him in another team, but stranger things have happened in F1, so never say never.
I can well imagine him showing up with another team. He is very strong technically and did a great job in this regard for Ferrari. His team management skills seem weaker. I can some teams wanting to add him to their roster.
Technical brilliance does not often translate to the soft skills necessary to manage people effectively.
Can't believe Ferrari is letting him go!
He walks out the door with 28 years of Ferrari experience and knowledge.
Other F1 teams will be happy to get him onboard to get their car up to speed.