Ocon happy if Alonso extends his Alpine F1 team deal

Jun.23 - Esteban Ocon has indicated he would be happy if Alpine extends its contract with Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso.

Currently, the Renault-owned team is reportedly tossing up between the 40-year-old Spaniard and reigning Formula 2 champion and rookie Oscar Piastri for 2023.

There are also signs of disagreements between Alonso and Alpine team management, as video emerges of the two-time world champion repeatedly slamming his steering wheel following an in-race disagreement in Montreal.

As far as Alonso's current French teammate Ocon is concerned, though, he sounds happy to keep the Spaniard in the other garage.

"Being a teammate of Fernando's is great," he told DAZN.

"When he joined the team, a lot of people told me it would be very difficult and all these things that actually aren't entirely true.

"I think we make a good pairing and I really enjoy working with him," Ocon said.

"Of course, Fernando doesn't have to prove anything. If he wants to continue in Formula 1, he will stay. He is still motivated and he is the lion that he always was," the 25-year-old added.

As for his own personal goals for the rest of 2022, Ocon admits he is eyeing a podium and "with a win it would be a great season".

"We want to win again," he reiterated. "But if we are realistic, we are not in that position. If we get podiums, for us it is like winning.

"In the past they won with Fernando, so it is there. We can do it. I believe in this project and that is why I signed for several years."

