No 'top team' exit clause in Ricciardo contract

Daniel Ricciardo has ruled out a move to Ferrari for 2020.
With Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc squabbling internally at the Italian team, Ricciardo has been named as a prime candidate should Maranello seek a new driver at short notice.
But Ricciardo told Russia's Championat: "Those rumours are false.
"I have an absolutely fixed contract with Renault. Even if performance levels were worse than they are, I would still stay.
"Even if the top team offered me a contract tomorrow, I can't sign it," he added.
"I'm committed to Renault."
The obvious next question is whether Ricciardo regrets signing a contract that binds him to what is essentially a midfield team for two years.
"I don't like one year contracts," he responded.
"It takes time to get to know a team and really fit in. So a contract should be a minimum of two years. And three years when moving to a new team is probably too long.
"But if I have a good relationship with Renault, then I do not think extending the contract with Renault will be a problem," said Ricciardo.
RIC is taking the money and driving like my grandad!! Renault were mad yo pay him 60 M package- he is over rated and over paid!!
If Ric is driving like your grandad than that makes Hulk look bad because Hulk is a lot slower!