Abiteboul: Climate change alarmism 'big risk for F1'

Cyril Abiteboul has joined those who think Formula 1 should consider tweaking its engine regulations prior to 2025.
A proposal is on the table to freeze development of the internal combustion engine element of the power units for 2021, and instead promote further development of the electrical components.
"If you look at Greta Thunberg's world, people are saying things that they would not have thought about even six months ago," Renault boss Abiteboul told Auto Bild.
"When I look at how fast the world is changing, I think that is a big risk for Formula 1."
Indeed, the climate change alarmism movement would seem to endanger Formula 1 much more than it does Formula E, the all-electric single seater series.
Mercedes' Toto Wolff said: "The world is moving faster than ever. And we have to be leading that discussion."
Oh my, has Greta Thunberg joined the F-1 executive committee?
This man could not be more persistently wrong if he tried.
Anyone who quotes that absurd little girl as there motivation instantly has no credibility.
Changes are coming. Embrace it.
I see no obligation to embrace change I don't like. And I cannot find the words to describe how much I don't like it.
Very clearly I am not alone in my opinion.
And I would rather watch horses race than Formula E, even though I loathe horses and betting in equal measure.
If this chap is correct and I am wrong, so be it. But motor sport in any form will never make Professor Thunberg and her other esteemed colleagues happy.
Mr. Seaton:
You are taking your life in your own hands, you know that.
Forget the retinue of Greta's followers posting here.
Be prepared to hear from the stewards. They've just collected 7,500 pounds from Guenther Steiner for, swearingly, stating the truth.
I'd say don't answer any phone calls from the numbers you don't recognise!