Next year's Chinese F1 Grand Prix is not yet cancelled

Nov.24 - Shanghai remains scheduled to host China's return to the Formula 1 calendar next year after a three-year absence for covid.

Since the Chinese GP was given an April race date on the 2023 schedule, scepticism has abounded that the country's ultra-strict 'covid-zero' approach would be compatible with F1.

"When I saw it was April, I knew it was going to be a race against time to make sure everything was ok," said the sport's only Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou.

"Because with the covid restrictions in China, you always have to quarantine so that will complicate things a lot."

The BBC this week claims that China's quarantine restrictions in particular mean that the Shanghai race is indeed set to be scratched yet again.

Formula 1, however, insists a final decision is yet to be taken.

"We continue to monitor the covid situation in China and maintain a close dialogue with the promoter and the authorities," a spokesperson said.

"China has been included in the 2023 calendar and, until we announce otherwise, this remains the case."

