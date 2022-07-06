Marko predicts 'bouncing' trouble will return for F1 rivals this weekend

Jul.6 - Dr Helmut Marko thinks the 'porpoising' and bouncing problems suffered mainly by rival Formula 1 teams this year hand Red Bull a clear home advantage this weekend.

After Silverstone, F1 is now heading to the energy drink company's own Red Bull Ring circuit for the almost sold-out Austrian GP.

"Max (Verstappen) is of course supported by a lot of Dutch fans," Marko said. "That makes it even more special.

"But we have to ensure that we curb the enthusiasm a little for him so that he gets enough rest before our race."

Marko told Kronen Zeitung newspaper that Red Bull is well aware of the current "boom" in Formula 1's popularity, and he thinks it will get another boost due to the "unbelievable" racing witnessed in Sunday's British GP.

He thinks the Red Bull Ring will be a more challenging race for the improving Mercedes team, after Lewis Hamilton was on the podium at Silverstone.

"I think other teams will have more trouble with bouncing on this track," said Marko, "so they'll just have to raise the cars a little higher.

"We don't have any problems with it ourselves.

The Red Bull-branded power unit should also help championship leaeder Verstappen's team, Marko added.

"We must not forget that the engine is a big part of our performance," the 79-year-old Austrian Marko told Servus TV.

"Honda builds an engine that works well at higher altitudes. After all, our first victory with a Honda engine was in Austria."

Finally, he said Formula 1 drivers will join the fans in fully enjoying the Austrian GP.

"We have a very unique track in the middle of the valley," said Marko. "The circuit is also high on the list for most drivers.

"Obviously it lacks the flair of a track like Singapore, but the drivers love the challenge, the hospitality, and of course the schnitzel. Except (Lewis) Hamilton, since he's vegan," he smiled.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: