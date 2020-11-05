Leclerc: No interest in Mercedes switch or engine

Nov.5 - Charles Leclerc says he has no interest in moving to Mercedes - or even enjoying the superior power of the reigning world champions' dominant F1 engine.

Late last year, the impressive 23-year-old pushed his Ferrari contract out until 2024, only to find himself at the wheel of the Maranello team's 2020 slump.

However, Leclerc insists he is not tempted with a switch to Mercedes, whose Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas last weekend wrapped up the German team's seventh consecutive world championship.

"Mercedes is doing an excellent job and I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way they operate," he told Sport Bild.

"But I prefer to stay at Ferrari, where I will do everything I can to get the team back to the place where it belongs."

The biggest problem with Ferrari's 2020 package is the engine, following the controversial legality saga of last year.

But Leclerc says he wouldn't even want a dominant Mercedes engine in his red car.

"No, no," he smiled. "I drive for Ferrari and I am proud to drive for Ferrari. It is a legendary team in Formula 1.

"All I want at the moment is to get Ferrari, our engine and our car back to the top level, and I am very sure that we will succeed in doing this."

