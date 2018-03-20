F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Key: Toro Rosso took pressure off Honda

F1 News

Key: Toro Rosso took pressure off Honda

Toro Rosso STR13 brendon Hartley testing day 1 Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Monday 26 February 2018.
Toro Rosso STR13 brendon Hartley testing day 1 Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Monday 26 February 2018.

Mar.20 - Toro Rosso has confirmed rumours Honda made a big step forward over the winter after the Japanese engine manufacturer got more 'freedom'.

One analysis of the big improvement made by Honda since the McLaren split is that it now has more room to breathe at its new partner, Toro Rosso.

Technical boss James Key confirms: "We told them 'Do whatever you need to do with your engine'.

"'Don't worry about the chassis. If it means a little more weight or size, we'll find a way. We just didn't want to put pressure on them," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

Key said the outcome of that was good reliability and driveability in the winter tests.

He added: "I don't know how much better Renault has got, but we are not far from what we were used to in 2017.

"I think the differences that were talked about last year were a little over the top."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now