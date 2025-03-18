Kevin Magnussen's Haas Future in Doubt: Done With F1?

Mar.18 - Kevin Magnussen looks set to split completely with his former Formula 1 team, Haas.

Last year, once it became clear that the small American team had other driver plans for 2025, boss Ayao Komatsu insisted that he wanted Magnussen to remain involved with Haas in another capacity.

There were rumours of an advisory or pure ambassadorial role, but Komatsu told France's Auto Hebdo as recently as this January: "He will drive in TPC (tests) and in the simulator."

However, the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet claims that Magnussen's Haas deal is now "hanging by a thread".

"Since Magnussen was fired last summer, team manager Ayao Komatsu has made a big deal about how he would like to see the 32-year-old Dane associated with Haas in the future.

"But now it seems to end in nothingness," the article added.

Magnussen has moved from Formula 1 to sports car racing, and now has a plum works BMW seat. He admitted a few weeks ago: "I knew I wasn't super keen on continuing in Formula 1.

"I wasn't really actively looking for another contract in Formula 1."

And at Magnussen's latest race at the weekend at Sebring, he told top sports car journalist Marshall Pruett that he has no interest in returning to F1.

"There's always going to be rumours around and I think lately there's been some stuff written about that, but that's normal in this world," he said.

"I'm very happy here. It's a golden era in sports car racing so I'm very happy."

