How Michael Andretti Became Cadillac F1's 'Obstacle'

Feb.5 - Mario Andretti admits that his son Michael may have been an "obstacle" to getting the Cadillac Formula 1 project up and racing.

The original plan, rubber-stamped by the FIA, was initially blocked by F1 owner Liberty Media - with CEO Greg Maffei reportedly even telling Mario that the team would never be approved if Michael remained involved.

The project then pivoted, with former McLaren driver Michael stepping aside and the 'Andretti' name being dropped altogether. 'Cadillac F1' is now definitely scheduled to debut in 2026.

"The goal was to get an American team on the starting line, and we achieved that," F1 legend Mario Andretti, involved as an advisor, told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Michael is happy too, although he has withdrawn from the project," the 1978 world champion added. "He simply said 'If I am the obstacle, then I will clear the way'."

It is believed Liberty, strongly supported on the 'Andretti' issue by the existing ten teams, was particularly upset about the aggressive and outspoken approach taken by Michael.

"Looking back, we could certainly have done some things better," Mario admits. "But I never look back, always forward. In the end, all that matters is whether you reach the goal."

Mario, 84, says he isn't even bothered that his iconic surname is no longer associated with the Cadillac team.

"It's about the cause, no matter what it is called," he insisted. "The important thing is that it is successful.

"The project would not have been born without us, and it would not have made it to General Motors without us. It would have been a big mistake to turn us down. That would not have been well received in America.

"This is not a flash in the pan, but a long-term commitment."

With Cadillac's place for 2026 now secure, Mario says the atmosphere has changed within the team as it works hard on its 2026 car, to be powered by a customer engine.

"Now the engineers know that they are working on something that will actually be available in 2026," he said. "Before, there were no guarantees, just the belief that everything would turn out well."

He claims the fact that Cadillac's debut coincides with the move to all-new and radical car and engine regulations from 2026 is good news for the team.

"The new regulations force everyone to start from scratch. That will help us," Andretti said. "It would have been harder if we had entered at a time when the rules had already been stable for three to four years.

"Starting in 2026 gives us a better chance to start on a reasonable basis. We also benefitted from the fact that we were able to prepare a lot because we were not falling under the wind tunnel and budget cap regulations."

