I have been a huge F1 fan since I was a young kid - I just really enjoy watching the talented drivers show off their driving skills in some of the most beautiful cars in the world. If you happen to be new to this entertaining sport, then you might sit there thinking that only the drivers get some type of adrenaline rush, but those of us who are familiar with this sport can tell you that even spectators can get a great adrenaline rush. Over the years, there have been many great drivers, and in the following article I am going to have a look at some of the best F1 drivers ever.

Juan Manuel Fangio

F1 Championship wins - 5

Podium finishes - 35

Career wins - 24

The Argentinian, known affectionately as El Chueca, was the first greatest F1 champion of the world. Fangio made his debut back in 1938 and won the Grand International Championship that same year.

He broke a record that was held for nearly half a century by winning the most Championships - he won it for the first time in 1951 and then four times in a row from 1954 until 1957. He is the only Argentinian to win a Grand Prix four times. He died in 1995, but he will forever be remembered as one of the best F1 drivers ever.

Michael Schumacher

F1 Championship wins - 7

Podium finishes - 155

Career wins - 91

Schumacher was so good at what he did that he actually became the first billionaire athlete in the world. Schumi raced his first race at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991, where he finished 7th. In the exact same race in 1992, he picked up the Drivers' Championship title for the first time. From 200 until 2004, he won the Grand Prix, making him the first driver to finish first five seasons in a row.

The last race he won was in 2006, and that was the Chinese Grand Prix. There can be no doubt that he is one of the greatest F1 drivers the world has seen. Unfortunately, in 2013 he picked up a serious head injury in a skiing accident and has been in a coma ever since.

Lewis Hamilton

F1 Championship wins - 7

Podium finishes - 164

Race wins - 95

Hamilton first came on the F1 scene back in 2007 and he has been the best driver on the circuit ever since. In his debut season he only missed out on the title by a solitary point. The following season, he became the youngest driver to win the Championship, and he has since cemented himself as one of the sport's true greats. He won the Championship in 2020 to equal the number of titles won by Schumacher. There are not many F1 fans who would bet against him going past Schumacher at the end of the 2021 season.

Hamilton is my favourite F1 driver ever. Not only do I like him because he is such a talented driver that is amazing to watch, but he has also won me a nice sum of money over the years thanks to his driving skills.

Sebastian Vettel

F1 Championship wins - 4

Podium finishes - 120

Career wins - 53

Vettel's first race came back in 2007 during the US Grand Prix - he came in 7th place, which was a very solid start to his career. The following year, he was voted as Rookie of the Year, with his very first GP title coming in the season's 14th race. In 2009, he signed for Red Bull and came second.

He went on to win the Championship four times in a row between 2010 and 2013. When F1 fans are having a discussion about F1 greats, it will not be much of a surprise to hear Vettel's name pop up.

Ayrton Senna

F1 Championship wins - 3

Podium finishes - 80

Career wins - 41

Senna made his F1 debut in 1984 and finished in 17th place in the Brazilian Grand Prix. in 1985, he participated in the Portuguese Grand prix and picked up his first points. He would have to wait three more years for his first F1 World Championship title, and then he won another one two years later in 1990. He was not done yet though, as he made it a hat-trick of wins when he won the title again in 1991.

The last ever race that he won was in 1993 at the Australian Grand Prix. The following year he was involved in a track accident and was killed. If you were to go up to a random F1 fan and ask them to give you the names of the best F1 drivers, we are certain that many will mention Ayrton Senna.

Niki Lauda

F1 Championship wins - 3

Podium finishes - 54

Career wins - 25

No true F1 fan can doubt Lauda's talent, and the Austrian driver will always be a Ferrari hero due to the fact that he helped them to win their first team title in 10 years. However, there is one thing that he will be remembered for the most and that is his crash at Nurburgring-Nordschleife in 1976 that left him with broken bones, lung damage, and burns.

Many medics believed that he would not make it, but just six weeks later he was back racing again and finished 4th at the Italian Grand Prix. Lauda still had a chance to win the title that year, but he pulled out of the Japanese Grand Prix due to dangerous conditions. The following year he picked up his second title and then retired from the sport. He came out of retirement and picked up his third Championship title. He passed away at the age of 70 in 2019.

Fernando Alonso

F

1 Championship wins – 2

Career wins – 32

Podium finishes – 97

When Alonso sat behind the wheel of a F1 car to participate in his first race, he did so as the third youngest driver ever. During his first season driving for Renault, he was the winner at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In 2005 and 2006 he lifted the Championship title. In 2013, he came close to winning his third Championship, but came second with 242 points. Alonso can certainly class himself as one of the best F1 drivers ever.

