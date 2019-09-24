Hamilton warns he could lose 2019 title

Written by Leopold Pleijsier
Lewis Hamilton has warned Mercedes that he risks not winning the 2019 world championship.
The Briton's championship lead is actually huge -- 96 points on Charles Leclerc and 102 to Sebastian Vettel.
"That's four race wins," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. "We cannot allows ourselves to be so stupid that we mess up that advantage."
But there are six races left, and Ferrari has won the last three on the trot.
"We have got to be doing a better job," Hamilton warned. "We did such a great job at the beginning of the year but I am under no illusion that my gap in the championship could disappear. We need to pull our socks up and get the f*ck on basically."
Ferrari shocked the F1 world by winning in Singapore, as it is not a low-downforce, high speed circuit like Spa and Monza, where Charles Leclerc won back to back.
"Sochi could be the next Ferrari circuit," said Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas.
The Italian press is also more than surprised.
"Ugly duckling to spaceship in three weeks? Is the third win in a row a miracle?" wondered La Repubblica newspaper.
Corriere dello Sport declared: "Ferrari is back."
Check out 2019 F1 Championship Standings
Yet another variation on the theme by Toto and Lewis: Ferrari are faster than us.
One cursory look at the numbers is enough to convince one that this is just about impossible.
What is possible, however, is that he wins the championship but Ferrari drivers grab 2nd and 3rd. And that would pretty much expose Mercedes racket of running one driver enterprise under the guise of a two men team.
Throwing Bottas under the bus won't be the first time they have done it.
Well i think Ferrari know what they are doing in F1 i think they will give Vettal 1 more year . But i know that dont cheat . Mc clarion did cheet trying to use their windtunnel they had to pay millions in fines to Ferrari . Getting to Vettal he as had a long run with no 1 driver so as i say Ferrari know more then you or me. But if thay left F1 thay will be no F1 thay have a strong following all over the world my frend
Good hope ferrari will win this year the less i see of that big baby the better hope some remarks can understands my remarks as they are the same are big babys same as Hamilton
I don't think we'll ever understand your rants!
The Hamilton's sixth title is safe because Binotto doesn' t want win it or fight if he was clever than he is he does not forced Leclerc to hold ahead of Vettel in race, it is not the first time . Blame to him he must give wings when has in his side a young talented driver with streght to win ande he chose to put someone who is a dead weight in the team . Blame to you Mrs Binotto.
What you are proposing is that Ferrari do exactly what Mercedes does: put all their money on Leclerc and subordinate Vettel to a strictly supporting role.
On the face of it that is plausible, but it makes no sense if you look at Vettel's tenure with Ferrari.
Poor HAM baby. You never grow up and you will never been a good sports.
Hamilton should stop warning people, the heats been turned up, and wait minute Hamilton cannot handle this kind of pressure. serve's team Mercedes right for taking the Mickey out of Valtteri Bottas, yet again slow down at Singapore so you don't catch Hamilton up. you say Toto that your a "TEAM" then in that case let Hamilton score his own points, instead of Valtteri keep helping him. let Valtteri get some big points. Sounds like Hamilton is setting thing's up again; if he cannot get on the podium in Russia. good luck Valtteri Bottas.