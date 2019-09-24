Zandvoort happy with minister's support

Zandvoort happy with minister's support
Circuit Park Zandvoort in the Netherlands

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Dutch GP race organisers are happy to receive the support of the national government.

We reported this week that concerns about nitrogen emissions are holding up thousands of construction projects in the Netherlands. But sport minister Bruno Bruins said he "of course" wants the Formula 1 race to go ahead on time in 2020.

"It's great to hear those words from the sport minister of the national government," Robert van Overdijk, CEO of the Zandvoort circuit, told De Telegraaf.

"There are a million people who want to go to the race and a small group of opponents. Naturally we respect them, but it's good to see everything in perspective."


Meanwhile, De Limburger newspaper claims that the EUR 4 million pledged for the F1 race by the municipality of Zandvoort may not be enough.

The shortfall is revealed in the municipality's latest official memorandum, which states that the budget for the Dutch GP is "coming under pressure".

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Check out more:
Check out more about:
Previous Post
Next Post

Related Content

Last 30 F1 News Stories & Updates items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Russia		15% Discount
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		Available
2020 F1 Season
Australia		14% Discount
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Spain		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		6% Discount
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Belgium		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »
Online Betting Site Betway

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule
✅ Check out all F1 News »

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

✅ Check out more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

✅ Check out all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

✅ Check out all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

✅ Check out all F1 Results »

Newest Sound or Podcast

✅ Check out all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »