Hamilton says he wants to keep racing next year

Apr.30 - Lewis Hamilton is showing no sign of wanting to retire from Formula 1 at the end of 2021.

At the end of troubled negotiations, the seven time world champion recently agreed a deal for only one more year with Mercedes.

However, he then uncharacteristically agreed to stay behind at Imola last week to help Pirelli test 18-inch tyres for the new regulations in 2022.

When asked why, 36-year-old Hamilton said at Portimao: "Because I want to be here next year and help Pirelli deliver a better product.

"I guess it was the first time I've volunteered for a test," the Briton smiled.

"But it was important for me to learn how this tyre feels. We all want more grip and less wear, and I would say that the starting base is good."

Hamilton then clarified that he will actually make a "spontaneous" decision about whether to race in 2022, but he is currently enjoying the battle with Max Verstappen as well as "working with Mercedes".

"It's great that the team is becoming more inclusive and diverse, so if I continue to race, I will have more chance to influence the situation than if I left.

"So I do expect to stay, but for how long? I don't know yet."

Finally, Hamilton called out Formula 1 for not participating in this weekend's social media boycott in the interest of stopping online abuse.

"I'm really proud to hear that there are so many organisations getting involved," he said. "I'm not sure why Formula 1 is not part of that."

