Gasly not ruling out team switch for next season

Apr.30 - Pierre Gasly is not ruling out a change of Formula 1 teams.

Recently, having admitted his disappointment about being dropped by the senior team in 2019, the Frenchman was linked with a move from Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri to Alpine for 2022.

"I hope it works out with Red Bull, because it's thanks to Red Bull that I am in Formula 1. Of course I am very grateful for that," said the 25-year-old.

"I am currently also under contract to Red Bull and so if the team wants to work with me, I will of course be there. If not, there are other options," Gasly added.

"My personal goal is to be at the top of Formula 1 and fight for the title."

However, Gasly said his future is not his main concern right now.

"At the moment, it is important that I drive competitively and put in strong performances. We will look at what else could be possible later," he said.

