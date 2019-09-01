Hamilton not worried about new Mercedes engine

Hamilton not worried about new Mercedes engine
Lewis Hamilton at Spa (2019) - photo by Steve Etherington

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton says he is not worrying about the health of his Mercedes engine ahead of the Belgian GP.

The German marque introduced an engine upgrade at Spa, but Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll (Racing Point) and then Robert Kubica (Williams) suffered problems.

"The guys from Mercedes will surely evaluate what's going on," Kubica said after qualifying.

Not just that, Ferrari's advantage at Spa has turned out to be considerable, with the gap between Charles Leclerc's pole and Hamilton amounting to a huge eight tenths.


"Third and fourth is what we were expecting but Ferrari's pace on this circuit is ridiculous," team boss Toto Wolff said.

As for the concerns about the reliability of the new Spec 3 power unit, Hamilton said he will put it out of his mind ahead of the race.

"I don't know the details of why the engines have gone," he said. "I'm sure they are trying to analyse it. I've just got to keep my head down and do what I do and what will be will be. There's no point worrying about it."

0

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 News Stories & Updates items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Italy		10% Discount
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »
Online Betting Site Betway

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule
✅ Check out all F1 News »

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

✅ Check out more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

✅ Check out all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

✅ Check out all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

✅ Check out all F1 Results »

Newest Sound or Podcast

✅ Check out all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »