Hamilton admits it's amazing he never drove for Ferrari

Sep.28 - Lewis Hamilton says it's "amazing" to consider that he will probably hang up his helmet as a Formula 1 driver without ever having worn Ferrari red.

The seven time world champion admits that he is routinely asked by the 'Tifosi' to think about a switch to the fabled Maranello marque.

"For years, whenever I come to Monza and see the fans, I hear them saying 'Come to Ferrari!'," the Mercedes driver told Sky Italia.

"It warms my heart but it's pretty amazing that I've never driven for Ferrari after so many years. Because it's a dream for everyone, a goal to be achieved.

"It's never really been possible and I will never quite know exactly why," Hamilton, 36, added.

He laughed: "I wish them the best and in the near future I will just have to stop them from winning the world championship instead.

"I have a couple of Ferraris at home that I can drive, but not the F1 Ferrari," Hamilton added.

Ferrari is betting instead on the much younger Charles Leclerc, with fellow youngsters Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lando Norris and others all also on the rise in Formula 1.

"Honestly, I'm not afraid of that," said Hamilton, when asked if the younger generation might adapt more easily to the all-new cars for 2022.

"But that's part of the reason why I want to stay in F1, because it will really be an opportunity to show my skills.

"I believe my experience can be important to the team but also the development of George, who is already very fast but he will surely learn from me, because I have been in F1 for the longest time.

"And I will also be able to learn from him. I have no qualms about learning from someone younger," said Hamilton. "I have no fear, I just want to win.

"Yes, I am much older and they are not afraid of anything. I like to watch them drive. I hope I am still able to deserve my place here, to be able to respond to them in the most effective way possible."

