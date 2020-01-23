Former Head of Vehicle Performance Warns Williams

Former head of vehicle performance Rob Smedley believes Williams should exercise caution in presuming performance can't get any worse.

Williams finished stone last in the constructors' standings in 2019, with just one point. That one point was 27 fewer than Haas-Ferrari, who finished in ninth position. They finished as high as third position in 2015, while 2018 also yielded a last-place finish.

What Smedley Said

"Having been around the block a few times in motorsport, and Formula One in particular, I know the reality is it can get worse than this," Smedley told Reuters.

"We talk about how it can't get much worse than 2019, but we said that about 2018. And we said that about 2017. The reality is that 2020 can actually be worse than 2019.





"Anyone who thinks that you can turn things around from where Williams are now to arrive back in the top five of the championship suddenly, they are very much mistaken. It is just incorrect."

Smedley joined Williams in 2014 and left in 2018. He held other roles such as suspension engineer, track engineer and data acquisition engineer for other teams during a relatively successful career.

"Now I'm on the outside I can hope, but when I was on the inside I didn't want to just hope," he added.

"It's a tragic case. I'm not of the generation that can't remember when Williams won a world championship.

"To see the decline there, it's heart-breaking really as a Formula One fan."

Williams first won the Constructors' Champions in 1980. They last won it in 1997. The 1990s, in fact, brought five titles for Williams.

Williams' Constructors' Champions Wins – Year and Points Margin

1980 – 54 points

1981 – 34 points

1986 – 45 points

1987 – 61 points

1992 – 65 points

1993 – 84 points

1994 – 15 points

1996 – 105 points

1997 – 21 points

The three-figure victory in 1996 is among the largest in the history of the Constructors' Champions. Their drives at the time were Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve, with Renault engines used.

Williams Have a New Test Driver

Williams, meanwhile, have signed the talented Roy Nissany as an official test driver for the 2020 season.

Nissany ran the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year. The Israeli is set for the simulator programme, too.

"This is a landmark for motorsport in Israel. When I tested for the team in Abu Dhabi in December, I instantly felt comfortable in the car and part of the team," said Nissany.

"The experience that I will gain this year, immersing myself with Williams will prove invaluable and I'm looking forward to getting started, both on and off the track."

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams added: "Roy demonstrated his capabilities driving in the postseason Abu Dhabi test last year and we were extremely impressed with what he could do in a short space of time.

"He is a hard-working individual who we are excited to be working with this year."

12 of the Most Anticipated Races of 2020 Formula One Calendar

Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne - 13-15 March

Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir - 20-22 March

Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona - 8-10 May

Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo - 22-24 May

French Grand Prix, Le Castellet - 26-28 June

British Grand Prix, Silverstone - 17-19 July

Italian Grand Prix, Monza - 4-6 September

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay - 18-20 September

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka - 9-11 October

United States Grand Prix, Austin - 23-25 October

Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo - 13-15 November

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, 27-29 November

