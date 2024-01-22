Ford Revs Up Collaboration with Red Bull for F1 Engine Project

Jan.22 - The CEO of Ford admits the famous carmaker is already working with Red Bull on the 2026 Formula 1 engine.

Red Bull and Honda will split after 2025, with the dominant energy drink-owned F1 team instead vowing to compete with its very own power unit - in collaboration with Ford.

"Even though we are still a long way from being able to compete competitively, everything is going according to plan and the performance curve is right," Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko said last week.jim

Some have fears that Red Bull Powertrains will at least initially be uncompetitive, but Marko has ruled out scrapping the project.

"No, it has to work," he said.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has now been quoted by the Dutch magazine Formule 1 as saying the company is already working closely with Red Bull on the F1 project.

"2026 still seems far away, but we are already working well together," he said. "We are already busy. I am very pleased with the progress we have made so far."

The publication says Ford already has a team of engineers at Milton Keynes, where Red Bull Powertrains is being established at Red Bull's F1 HQ.

Ford is said to be most focused on the hybrid elements of the 2026 power unit.

"I have already visited there myself and have spoken a lot with Adrian Newey," said Farley. "Before 2026, although it will take some time, there is plenty of work to be done, but we are well on schedule.

"I am very happy with the progress we are already making together."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: