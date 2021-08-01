FIA was unable to get 1 liter of fuel out of Vettel's Aston Martin

After the race it was checked on car number 05 whether a 1.0 litre sample of fuel could be taken from the car. It was possible to take only a 0.3 litre sample following the procedures layed out in Article 6.6.4 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations.

Therefore I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration, as this is not in

compliance with Article 6.6.2 of the 2021 Formula One Technical Regulations.

Therefore Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel has lost his second-place finish and been disqualified from the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix after race officials were unable to take the required fuel sample from his car following the race.

Under the technical regulations, competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time during the event – however it was only possible to take 0.3 litres from Vettel’s Aston Martin after Sunday’s race.

The decision means that Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton inherits second place, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz classified as the final podium finisher in third.

The rest of the top 10 behind Vettel also inherit a place each, with Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen promoted from P11 into the final points paying position of P10.

