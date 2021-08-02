FIA pays tribute to marshal killed following crash at Brands Hatch

The FIA and the global community of motor sport has been deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of a volunteer marshal during an event at Brands Hatch in the United Kingdom yesterday (31 July).

Motor sport at all levels relies on the passion and dedication of its volunteers, and the FIA, working together with its National Sporting Authorities (ASNs), will continue to strive to improve safety in all areas.

FIA President Jean Todt said: "I am very sad to hear that a volunteer marshal lost his life in a tragic accident at Brands Hatch. All my thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues of the British Automobile Racing Club. Without volunteers, motor racing would not be possible."

