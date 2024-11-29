FIA Leadership in Turmoil as Senior Officials Suddenly Depart

Nov.29 - Max Verstappen admits he has some concerns about the continuing staff exodus at Formula 1's governing body, the FIA.

Hot on the heels of race director Niels Wittich's ousting by controversial FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the next sudden departures are senior steward Tim Mayer, and fellow top official Janette Tan.

"I'm in disbelief," Mayer is quoted as saying by L'Equipe. "At some point, the FIA is going to run out of competent people."

The sudden situation means that in Qatar, Wittich's race director successor Rui Marquez is overlooking both Formula 1 and Formula 2 this weekend.

"I'm sure whatever comes out of this weekend, if it doesn't allow him to be at F1 standard, I'm sure there will be changes in the future," said Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

Auto Motor und Sport correspondent Michael Schmidt wrote: "The exodus at the FIA continues and nobody knows what is behind it. There is no official explanation.

"What happens if Marquez gets sick and is unable to work? There is no longer a replacement for the replacement."

An FIA source told Auto Motor und Sport anonymously: "We were not informed and therefore we do not know what's going on."

When asked what he knows about the situation, quadruple world champion Verstappen said: "I know that more people have left, but I do not know who or why.

"But I don't think it is ideal for the FIA that people leave. It just depends on who you get to replace them. Who is going to take over all those tasks?"

On the bright side, the drivers are at least happy with new F1 race director Marquez so far. After a meeting of the GPDA in Qatar, the drivers with collectively propose a tweak to the driver guidelines, although it's not clear yet if it will be implemented immediately or for 2025.

"There's a rule now where the driver on the inside has to leave room for the driver on the outside between the apex and the exit. That's now being thrown in the bin," said George Russell, senior director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

