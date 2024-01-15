Sainz's Ferrari Contract Talks: Still Racing Full Throttle!

Jan.15 - Carlos Sainz's famous father says the Ferrari driver's current negotiations with the Maranello team are set to continue.

That is despite a worrying development early in 2024 - the move of Sainz's personal sponsor Estrella Galicia, a Spanish beer brand, from Ferrari to McLaren.

Spanish sources, however, insist that the brand is only leaving Ferrari because the fabled Italian Formula 1 team is inking a new sponsor deal with Peroni - another beer brand.

29-year-old Sainz is currently in talks with Ferrari about his expiring F1 contract, with the Spaniard pushing for a new deal before the 2024 season gets underway.

Sainz's father and namesake, a rallying legend, says the talks are ongoing.

"At the Scuderia they have let us know that they are happy with Carlos - at least that is what they have told us," he told Spanish broadcaster Cadena Cope.

"I imagine that now, at the beginning of the year, he will continue the renewal process that is underway. So let's see what news comes out of it."

Many insiders believe it is highly likely that Ferrari will not only re-sign Sainz for 2025 and beyond, but also retain Charles Leclerc on a long and lucrative new contract.

"Sainz is, without a doubt, a great driver," Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko, who brought Sainz into Formula 1 at the same time as Max Verstappen, is quoted by Marca.

"He was almost on par with Max at Toro Rosso," he added. "The atmosphere between the two was quite toxic so I didn't see a way to keep him with us."

Marko also thinks Sainz has successfully shaken off his earlier image as a highly privileged driver.

"He was unfairly burdened with the image of being the spoiled son of a racing driver while, on the contrary, Sainz had to constantly fight to get ahead," said the 80-year-old.

"But when we had to choose between Max and Carlos, it was clear what we had to do."

