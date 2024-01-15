Red Bull's Dr. Marko Signs Deal to Stay Until 2026 F1 Season?

Jan.15 - Dr Helmut Marko has inked a new deal with the owner of Red Bull's two Formula 1 teams.

Although Max Verstappen had offered his clear support, there had been speculation last year that Marko, 80, was falling out with Christian Horner and may see his involvement come to an end.

But Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper reports that Marko has signed a new deal.

"The new contract will be valid until the end of 2026," Marko announced.

He also told Osterreich newspaper that talks with Red Bull bosses had ended "positively" and "everything is continuing as planned".

Marko now plans to attend all 24 grands prix in 2024.

"Yes, but that's not stressful for me," the Austrian insists. "If I had said 'What's coming up for me is crazy', then it would be difficult.

"But I say to myself 'Australia is beautiful, so I look forward to the tip to Melbourne'. From Fridays to Sunday evenings I do my job for Red Bull and I enjoy it."

Meanwhile, it emerges that while Ferrari's 2024 car has passed the mandatory FIA crash tests, the brand new Red Bull in fact failed those same tests.

"If we had passed the tests on the first try, that would have been the problem," Marko insists. "That would mean we're not doing our best work."

