Famous F1 Names Appear on Epstein Associate List

Jan.15 - A plethora of well-known Formula 1 names have appeared on a list linked with convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 in extremely controversial circumstances involving speculation he was the figurehead of an elite sex trafficking network, has been back in the news recently.

Newly-released legal documents have finally revealed the names of associates of Epstein, including Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking.

But according to Spanish newspapers, including Diario Sport, the declassified list also features multiple names that are well-known inside and beyond the F1 paddock.

Among them are Lawrence Stroll, Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone, although it is critical to note that they are not accused of sex crimes - but they are believed to have interacted with Epstein, travelled on his plane or visited his private island.

Also mentioned in the court documents are 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve and former Ferrari driver Eddie Irvine, who became immensely wealthy in his retirement as a luxury real estate developer.

