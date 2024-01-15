F1's CEO says Monza track has 'Not a minute to waste'

Jan.15 - Monza doesn't have "a single minute to waste" as it bids to secure its historic place on the Formula 1 calendar.

That is the frank claim of F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, as Corriere della Sera and other Italian publications reveal that urgent upgrade works have now kicked off at the Italian GP venue.

Domenicali, representing the sport's commercial owner Liberty Media, had demanded the works - including new grandstands and paddock club - as a prerequisite to a new F1 contract for Monza.

As the works kicked off, an event on the fabled starting straight involved Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini and other notable figures.

"Completing the works in 140 days is the last chance for Monza to remain on the F1 calendar beyond 2025," Corriere della Sera noted.

At the launch event, Domenicali appeared by video link and commented that the works are "absolutely necessary as a business card to bring Italy into the world".

"100 years of history are important, but looking only behind is useless. There is not a single minute to waste."

As for Angelo Sticchi Damiani, boss of the Italian automobile club, he acknowledged that a new Formula 1 contract for Monza will also mean a new race fee.

"Monza's fees will adapt to those of other European racetracks," he said, "and it is unthinkable to think of covering them only with the sale of tickets."

