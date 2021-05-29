Esteban Ocon: Is a Mercedes drive in his future?

Ahead of the 2019 season, Esteban Ocon lost his at-the-time Racing Point seat to Lance Stroll. Skip forward two years, and the 24-year-old is catching the eye at Alpine.

Having signed a two-year deal with the constructor in 2020, the Frenchman's existing contract is now coming to an end. However, the team hopes to retain Ocon’s services for at least 2022, with speculation growing over a potential switch to Mercedes. But could the stars align for Ocon to move to the Silver Arrows over the coming years?

Standing Out Against Alonso

At the end of the 2020 campaign, Daniel Ricciardo departed Renault, now Alpine, to move to McLaren. In his place, Fernando Alonso returned to the constructor that helped him win Drivers’ Championships in 2005 and 2006. The two-time champion's decision to return to F1 put pressure on Ocon to hit the ground running in 2021, and thus far the Frenchman has delivered.

Because of his experience, many thought Alonso would come in and lead by example at Alpine. However, in the opening four races of the season, Ocon has upset the odds. Across the first races of the calendar, Ocon amassed ten points after point-scoring finishes at Imola, Portimao, and Barcelona, respectively.

By comparison, his Spanish teammate registered only five points in the opening four Grand Prix races. Ocon’s fast start to the season has undoubtedly caught the eye, but it will take Alonso some time to become accustomed to the sport after a two-year absence. Once the Spaniard familiarises himself with the car, the results will more accurately reflect his French teammate’s abilities. On name value alone, however, outperforming Alonso does Ocon’s reputation no harm.

There can be no doubt that Alonso is one of the best drivers in F1 history, and that’s evident from the fact that he’s a two-time champion and a global superstar. Along with 32 race wins, the 39-year-old also has 97 podiums, two of which came at the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2012 and 2013. The Spaniard also competed in the inaugural 2011 Indian GP, which played a pivotal role in elevating the sport’s profile in Asia. As a result, F1 is now a leading market at the best sports betting sites at asiabet.org, with the platform stating that the 2011 race attracted over 100,000 live fans.

In light of the region’s newfound love of F1, top-rated bookmakers now host a wide range of race-related bets, including championship and race winners, the title-claiming constructor, and who will achieve a podium finish. If he continues his existing form, a podium may not be out of the question for Ocon in 2021.

Alpine are Keen to Retain the Frenchman

Following Ocon’s bright start to the 2021 season, he currently finds himself ahead of several former Drivers’ Championship winners in the standings, including Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Because of that, Alpine has already opened talks with the 24-year-old to extend his contract beyond the 2021 campaign.

Not only that, but it’s a testament to the Frenchman’s current ability and future potential that Motorsport report that the constructor isn’t considering any other drivers, including Pierre Gasly.

Despite Alpine’s desire to retain Ocon, they may struggle to do so for the long term. The Frenchman, who was formerly part of the Mercedes junior program, officially parted ways with the seven-time Constructors’ Championship-winning team after putting pen to paper on a deal with Alpine. However, Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, manages the 24-year-old.

Although there are no guarantees that a seat will open up with the Silver Arrows over the coming years, questions remain regarding Lewis Hamilton's long-term future, while Valtteri Bottas is somewhat under-performing.

That said, speculation is mounting that George Russell will likely replace Bottas at Mercedes if the team embraces change for 2022. As such, Wolf distanced himself from suggestions that Ocon is in the frame for a seat next year, stating that the 24-year-old is “developing and making progress” at Alpine, as we wrote at f1-fansite.com.

The reality is that Esteban Ocon now drives for the French constructor, while the 23-year-old Williams racer remains part of the Mercedes junior program. As such, it appears that both Bottas and Hamilton will need to depart for the Frenchman to stand a chance of switching to the Silver Arrows.

Ocon Shouldn't Rush to Move on from Alpine

Few can argue that Ocon’s performances at Alpine aren’t enhancing his reputation. The 24-year-old is one of the most promising drivers on the grid, and he’s regularly getting in the points with an unproven car. Both constructor and driver have scope to grow, and they can undoubtedly work hand-in-hand to help the team get back to fighting for podiums. While Mercedes will be too tempting to turn down if they come calling, Ocon should focus on the present and overcome Alonso’s threat.

