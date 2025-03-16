Domenicali's Next Move: Thailand Interested in Formula 1?

Mar.16 - Stefano Domenicali, the newly-renewed CEO of Formula 1, is hopping on a plane from Melbourne to Bangkok after Sunday's season opener.

"I'm just finishing the race here in Melbourne, then I go to Thailand to see if there is a potential interest from the government to develop something there," he told Sky Italia.

The move comes off the back of the latest news that Domenicali has successfully overseen the extension of the pivotal 'Concorde Agreement' which binds the teams and the FIA to Formula 1.

"Domenicali has transformed this sport without rushing things," Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore, who has been involved in the sport on and off since the end of the 80s, told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Domenicali says the interest he receives from hopeful promoters around the world show that F1 is at a high point in popularity and health.

"We have other places in Europe, and as you know there are interests in Africa, there are interests in South America now," he said.

The Italian has also done a good job of cementing many of the new races to lucrative deals that run for the long-term.

"This allows them to invest, improve the facilities, and increase the quality of entertainment we have to offer our fans," said Domenicali.

"We're receiving a lot of attention from everywhere."

