Marko's Verdict on Susie Wolff's Possible Role as FIA President

Mar.16 - Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull will be stridently opposed to the idea of Susie Wolff running for FIA president.

Recent rumours have suggested that Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who instigated a short-lived investigation into conflict of interest between Susie and Toto Wolff's current roles, may have a challenger in the FIA elections late this year.

1996 world champion Damon Hill reacted by saying Susie Wolff, currently head of the all-female F1 Academy series, would be a "perfect" successor for the controversial Ben Sulayem.

Her husband, Mercedes boss and co-owner Toto Wolff, issued a half-hearted denial.

"Not that I know of," he said when asked if Susie will run for FIA president.

"Susie is an entrepreneur with heart. She built the F1 Academy up to speed in a very short time and isn't interested in working for the FIA.

"Someone started this rumour to create a stir," Toto added.

However, Kronen Zeitung newspaper also quoted Toto Wolff of saying about his wife's potential FIA presidency: "Perhaps later in her career, when she's older and has achieved everything she wants to."

Red Bull advisor Marko's thoughts on the idea of the FIA president being married to a direct competitor, meanwhile, were brief and to the point: "Impossible," the 81-year-old declared.

