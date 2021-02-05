Domenicali admits F1 is still working on race schedule update

Feb.5 - Stefano Domenicali has admitted this year's Formula 1 world championship could begin with an extended stay in Bahrain.

We reported earlier that plans for a replacement race at Portimao were in tatters due to Portugal's worsening covid crisis.

"Two races in Bahrain? That's a possibility," F1 CEO Domenicali told Italian media. "Portugal has not yet been confirmed because the situation is not yet clear."

China, he said, is another potential new race.

"The government has let us know that it will not host international events until the summer, but you know how important that market is for us. Shanghai could take over in case of some other cancellations," said the Italian.

"We all thought this season would be smoother than last, but it isn't like that. However, we have organised a championship of 23 races and I am still convinced that it can be achieved.

"Obviously we have to be flexible. We have several ready-made plans," Domenicali added.

Despite F1's ongoing covid crisis, however, Domenicali said Formula 1 remains in good health.

"Obviously covid had an impact on the finances, because anything otherwise would have been strange, but our shareholders are solid and have sufficient liquidity to be able to guarantee stability," he said.

"The situation is already better than last year and we hope to return to normal by the end of the year. Recently we have seen interest from some teams who possibly want to enter the world championship."

